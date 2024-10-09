Storm Kirk batters Spain and forces more than 60 flights to be cancelled or diverted

ABC Madrid Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 17:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The strong gusts of wind associated with storm Kirk in the north of Spain today have forced 41 flights to be cancelled, while 23 journeys have been diverted, as aircraft have been unable to land at their intended destination.

The first flight diversions were reported ¡at around 8.05am, according to the Spanish airports operator Aena on its X social media. In an update, the company detailed that storm Kirk has affected the airports of Santander, Bilbao, Coruña, Santiago and Vigo.

📢 Afectación de la #borrascaKirk en los aeropuertos de la red de Aena hasta las 13:30 h 👇#Santander: 7 desvíos y 3 cancelados#Bilbao: 11 desvíos y 27 cancelados #ACoruña: 2 cancelados#Santiago: 3 desvíos y 5 cancelados#Vigo: 2 desvíos y 6 cancelados https://t.co/iDh6eXG0Yx — Aena (@aena) October 9, 2024

Wind speeds have been forecast to reach 200 kilometres per hour, especially in the Basque Country. The storm in Spain coincides with Hurricane Milton which is battering Mexico and southern Florida in the USA.

In addition, in Cantabria in the north of Spain, weather conditions have forced international flights to Santander from Bologna, Edinburgh, Dublin and Paris to be diverted, and those from Barcelona and Madrid to return to base.