Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Hurricane Kirk, now a storm as it passes over the Spanish mainland. EFE
Storm Kirk batters Spain and forces more than 60 flights to be cancelled or diverted
Weather

Storm Kirk batters Spain and forces more than 60 flights to be cancelled or diverted

Strong winds of up to 200 kilometres per hour will continue to blow, especially in the north of the country

ABC

Madrid

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 17:59

Opciones para compartir

The strong gusts of wind associated with storm Kirk in the north of Spain today have forced 41 flights to be cancelled, while 23 journeys have been diverted, as aircraft have been unable to land at their intended destination.

The first flight diversions were reported ¡at around 8.05am, according to the Spanish airports operator Aena on its X social media. In an update, the company detailed that storm Kirk has affected the airports of Santander, Bilbao, Coruña, Santiago and Vigo.

Wind speeds have been forecast to reach 200 kilometres per hour, especially in the Basque Country. The storm in Spain coincides with Hurricane Milton which is battering Mexico and southern Florida in the USA.

In addition, in Cantabria in the north of Spain, weather conditions have forced international flights to Santander from Bologna, Edinburgh, Dublin and Paris to be diverted, and those from Barcelona and Madrid to return to base.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'
  2. 2 SUR in English gala celebrates four decades of linking communities
  3. 3 Nearby buildings evacuated as fire breaks out in Costa del Sol motorbike workshop
  4. 4 Malaga provincial court orders new ruling to be issued in Costa del Sol landfill site case
  5. 5 Spain beyond the stereotypes: Debunking the myths
  6. 6 Members of Costa del Sol sports club bowled over to get a new green
  7. 7 Cancer association launches free healthy walking routes in Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Peter Dougherty, Financial planner, BISSAN Wealth Management
  9. 9 Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned
  10. 10 International puppet festival arrives in Axarquía towns and villages

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad