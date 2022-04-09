Storm Evelyn: Atlantic front will bring widespread rain and more red sand to Spain The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, forecasts it will cross the mainland as of Monday, 11 April

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expects a new Atlantic front, associated with storm Evelyn, to cross the mainland from west to east with widespread rainfall, accompanied by occasional storms, as of Monday, 11 April.

The weather forecast indicates the rain and storms will be more abundant in the western third of the country and may be locally persistent in some areas. They are less likely the further east and not expected in the Balearic Islands.

The snow level will be from 1,800 to 2,000 metres and, according to the forecasters, the presence of another calima haze - with Saharan sand in suspension - is likely in the eastern and southern third of the mainland and in the Balearic Islands.

Temperatures

Daytime temperatures will drop in a generalised and locally notable way with the arrival of the front in the western half of the peninsula. There will be daytime increases in the eastern third and the Balearic Islands.

Winds from the south and southeast will predominate with very strong gusts in the mountains in the centre and north of the country with strong intervals in western Galicia and on the Basque coast.