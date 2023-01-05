Popular medication for nasal congestion and allergy sufferers in Spain remains out-of-stock "What we don't understand is that many doctors continue to prescribe it", said one Malaga pharmacy

Pharmacies across Spain, are unable to dispense one of the drugs most commonly used by allergy sufferers: StopCold due to a stock shortage. The anti-allergic agent is used to treat nasal congestion and other symptoms associated with chronic or seasonal allergic rhinitis (such as nasal itching, itchy eyes, sneezing, runny nose and nasal congestion). However, those who need to take it must look for a plan B.

The laboratory that manufactures StopCold is reformulating the product and had intended that its supply would be re-established some time ago. However, there has been a delay.

One pharmacist in Mayorazgo, Malaga, said: "What we don't understand is that many doctors continue to prescribe it despite the fact that it has been out of stock for many months."

StopCold, before the current reformulation, had two components. One was pseudoephedrine 120 milligrams, which is a substance that tests positive in an anti-doping control. The other was cetirizine, which is an allergy-fighting antihistamine. Because of the pseudoephedrine component, StopCold was only available on prescription, but there are other allergy medications on the market that can be used as an alternative in the event of a supply shortage.