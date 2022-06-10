One batch of a well-known cholesterol medication withdrawn from the market The packaging and information leaflets for the tablets are “unauthorised”, said the Spanish Medications and Health Products Agency

The Spanish Medications and Health Products Agency (AEMPS), which comes under the Ministry of Health, has ordered a batch of the Simvastatina Cinfa 40mg statin tablets which are coated with EFG film to be withdrawn because they have an “authorised version of packaging and leaflets”.

The batch number is BT1432 and it has an expiry date of 30 June 2023. The AEMPS has ordered all supplies to be withdrawn from the market and returned through the usual channels to the Cinfa laboratory where the medication is produced.

The active ingredient of these tablets is simvastatin, which is used to reduce the concentrations of total cholesterol, ‘bad’ cholesterol (LDL) and fatty substances called triglycerides which circulate in the blood. The drug also raises the concentrations of ‘good’ cholesterol (HDL).