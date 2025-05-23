Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spurs and Man U fans take Bilbao
Tottenham Hotspurs supporters who had travelled to the Basque region were happy this week after their team beat Manchester United in the Bilbao Europa League final

SUR in English

Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:02

Tottenham Hotspurs supporters who had travelled to the Basque region were happy this week after their team beat Manchester United in the Bilbao Europa League final.

Some incidents of violence were reported.

