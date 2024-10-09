Wine from Spain takes second place on list of seven best in the world

Valduero 12 years, second amongst the seven best wines in the world after Chateau Haut-Brion (Fine, 2022)

ABC Burgos Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 21:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Valduero 12 Años 2001 Gran Reserva is a wine that represents excellence in Spain's Ribera de Duero wine-producing region. Produced in exceptional vintages, it is a wine made entirely "by hand" and has never touched any machine. The grapes are carefully selected in the vineyard, each one removed from its stem by hand. Valduero is committed to ensuring that human talent and craftsmanship are not replaced by machinery

The seven best wines in the world were selected at the last meeting of European wine collectors in Wiesbaden last year. The 'Magnificent Seven', so called by the experts, went through a blind-tasting test and the Ribera del Duero Valduero 12 Años 2001 came in second place behind Chateau Haut-Brion and ahead of Petrus, Pingus, Penfolds Grange.

Valduero is located in the highest lands of the Ribera del Duero. Valduero 12 Años is a wine that touches excellence, extolling craftsmanship and limiting its production in totally natural vineyards, obtaining only two bunches of grapes per plant. A true ode to sustainability and respect for the environment.

Fine magazine, an icon of Central European luxury, gathers from time to time the most famous collectors, people who are used to paying high sums for the bottles that make up their wine cellars. These experts are the ones who determined the following classification, the so-called 'Seven Best Wines of the World':

1. Château Haut-Brion (Bordeaux, France)

2. Valduero 12 Años (Ribera del Duero, Spain)

3. Château Petrus (Bordeaux, France)

4. Penfolds Grange (Australia)

5. Masseto (Italy)

6. Pingus (Ribera del Duero, Spain)

7. Romaneé Conti Echezeaux (Burgundy, France)

Valduero 12 Años has established itself internationally as one of Europe's great wines. It is a wine that has a very long ageing in wood of different origins crowned by a long ageing inside the bottle that gives it an age of 23 years. It is surprising for its extraordinary structure, elegance and above all, its extraordinary freshness and youth.

According to the European collectors, it is a wine with extraordinary potential to age and improve further in the bottle for at least another 15 years.

Zoom Valduero 12 years 2004. Valduero

Recently the next vintage Valduero 12 Años 2004, obtained 99 points out of 100 in WE (USA 2024), standing out as one of the highest value wines from Spain.