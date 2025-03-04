The Spanish tech company working to help care for elderly or dependent people

Edurne Martínez Barcelona Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 17:14 Compartir

Imagine your 80-year-old relative or friend receiving a call from a health assistant to make sure they don't forget to take her pills? This revolutionary alert system is what has just been presented at the technology event Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona by Spanish company SPC, a remote care app that allows caregivers and family members to remotely monitor the mobile phone of elderly people.

The app is called SPC Care and, via the personal health assistant function, caregivers can fill in a template with information about the elderly person's medication intake, which will prompt a voice message to call them at the right time to remind them to take their prescribed medication. In addition, the mobile phone can also be managed remotely, it protects against spam and has a function for locating the elderly person with security alerts.

SPC has specialised in the senior sector and currently 60% of all non-internet phones sold in Spain are SPC branded, according to GfK (Germany's largest market research company) data from December. On Monday this week the company presented its remote care app alongside the Zeus 2 smartphone, which is compatible with SPC Care to facilitate a comprehensive and personalised management of the health of the elderly.

The process is simple: the caregiver fills in a very simple and intuitive template in the app, specifying the name of the medication, the dose, the frequency, the time(s), so once all this information is uploaded, they can schedule the reminder function. Then, when it is time to take the medication, the user receives an automated call on their mobile phone during which a voice message reminds them of the medication to be administered at that moment.

If one of these prompts is not heeded by the cared-for person, the system automatically generates a notification to the caregiver alerting them to the situation via the app. This notification allows the caregiver to assess the circumstance and, if deemed necessary, reschedule a new personalised reminder to ensure that the elderly person receives it, takes notice of the message and follows the treatment, all without the need to invest time and effort in travelling to check on them or having to be with them in person.

To achieve this, SPC Care's new functionality employs TTS (Text-To-Speech) technology, a system that uses advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing techniques to convert written text into spoken words, ensuring that the message is delivered comprehensibly and accurately directly to the cared-for person's phone.

SPC has also made the most of its presence at MWC 2025 to launch the first smartphones for the elderly that are compatible with SPC Care and will be released this spring: SPC Zeus 2 Pro and SPC Zeus 2. Both devices come fully integrated with the app and offer remote control so that caregivers of the elderly can remotely manage all the settings and parameters of these devices.

Both models feature two physical buttons on the front to answer and end calls quickly, without relying on the touchscreen, plus an interface adapted for the elderly, especially their visual needs, by using large icons and a built-in SOS button.