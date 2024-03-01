Spanish royal reunion at Windsor for late Greek king's thanksgiving service

SUR Friday, 1 March 2024, 12:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

The thanksgiving service in memory of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's chapel, Windsor, on Tuesday, 27 February, provided a rare opportunity to see Spain's emeritus and current kings, Juan Carlos and Felipe, together.

The Spanish monarchs joined other royals from England around Europe to celebrate the life of the former Greek king, Queen Sofía of Spain's brother, who died last year.