Queen Letizia, Emeritus Queen Sofía, Emeritus King Juan Carlos and King Felipe VI outside St George's chapel, Windsor. EFE
Spanish royal reunion at Windsor for late Greek king&#039;s thanksgiving service
Royal families

Spanish royal reunion at Windsor for late Greek king's thanksgiving service

Emeritus king Juan Carlos and King Felipe were pictured together at the memorial service for King Constantine of the Hellenes, Queen Sofía's brother

SUR

Friday, 1 March 2024, 12:30

The thanksgiving service in memory of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's chapel, Windsor, on Tuesday, 27 February, provided a rare opportunity to see Spain's emeritus and current kings, Juan Carlos and Felipe, together.

The Spanish monarchs joined other royals from England around Europe to celebrate the life of the former Greek king, Queen Sofía of Spain's brother, who died last year.

