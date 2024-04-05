Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on visit to Middle East

Paula de las Heras Madrid Friday, 5 April 2024, 13:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez paid a visit to three Middle-Eastern countries this week - Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The aim of his visit was to meet with leaders in the region to discuss the conflict between Israel and Gaza and possible solutions.

On the agenda on Wednesday was a meeting in Doha with the Qatari foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. Sánchez, known for his strong feminist views, praised Qatar's relatively open stance on women's rights for the region overall after a meeting with women leaders earlier in the day.