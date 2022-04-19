Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez is to visit Ukraine The visit will take place in the next few days and Spain is also planning to reopen its embassy in Kyiv

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez will travel to Kyiv and meet Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in the next few days, the Secretary of State for Communication confirmed on Tuesday. Sánchez had already announced on Monday that Spain intends to reopen its embassy in Ukraine, which was closed shortly after Russia invaded the country.

His visit follows on from that of EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who met Zelensky in Kyiv ten days ago to show support for Ukraine and announce new sanctions on Russia. British prime minister Boris Johnson also made an unannounced visit the following day, and promised more military aid for the country.

Nor is Spain the first country to reopen its Embassy in Kyiv. Among others, Italy, Turkey, France, the EU itself and countries in the region such as Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have already done so.