Spanish owner of Zara overtakes Facebook's Zuckerberg on Forbes' list of richest people in world The Spaniard has climbed ten places, with a 77.3 billion euro fortune in 2023, as Elon Musk loses the top spot to France's Benard Arnault

Amancio Ortega is by far the richest Spaniard and the thirteenth richest person in the world after climbing ten places on the Forbes list of the world's richest people. The ranking published this weel reveals that the Galician businessman, founder of the Inditex empire, has a fortune valued at 77.3 billion dollars (around 71 billion euros), almost 30 per cent more than last year.

This now places him above the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who sits in 16th place with 64.4 billion dollars (59 billion euros), and Sergey Brin, former president of Alphabet (Google's parent company), who is positioned in 14th place with 76 billion dollars (69.5 billion euros).

Elon Musk lost the top spot due to his purchase of Twitter, which hurt the value of his other company, Tesla, on the stock market. Even so, he still has a net worth of 180 billion dollars. But the pole position now goes to Frenchman Bernard Arnault (211 billion dollars), chairman of luxury group LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton.

They are followed by Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, with a wealth of 114 billion dollars, 30 per cent less than last year. In 2017 Bezos was the richest man in the world, but since then his fortune - minus the exceptional pandemic years - has been falling behind and the crisis in the technology sector that began in 2022 makes him the person who lost the most money this year.

To find the second largest Spanish fortune, you have to go to 344th place on the Forbes list, where Sandra Ortega, daughter of the founder of Inditex, has a fortune of 6.9 billion dollars. Third place goes to Rafael del Pino, chairman of Ferrovial and holder of 20 per cent of the shares, who is ranked 624th with 4.4 billion dollars in assets.

Overall, it has not been a good year for the world's richest people. The top 25 lost 200 billion dollars, with total wealth amounting to 2.1 trillion dollars. The Forbes list indicates that in total there are 2,640 people in the world with wealth in excess of 1 billion dollars, 28 people less than last year, with a total fortune of 12.2 trillion dollars.