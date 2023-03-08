Spanish Navy patrol boat 'intercepts' two Russian warships in the Mediterranean

The Sentinel, with a crew of 40, followed and monitored the frigate Admiral Kasatonov and the tanker Akademik Pashin in waters under surveillance by Spain’s armed forces

A Spanish Navy ship, a key player in the permanent surveillance and dissuasion operations group, ‘intercepted’ and followed the Russian Navy frigate Admiral Kasatonov and the tanker Akademik Pashin on Tuesday, Spain's General Defence Staff (Emad), has confirmed.

The patrol boat Sentinel, with a crew of 40 sailors, "intercepted and monitored" the two ships, which are sailing in the western Mediterranean. It is an area that extends along the northern basin of the Alboran Sea, through the Gulf of Leon and the Tyrrhenian Sea, and covers the Balearic archipelago and the islands of Corsica and Sardinia and touches the coasts of France, Italy and Spain.

The patrol boat is carrying out surveillance and maritime security tasks, with an objective to guarantee national interests in waters under Spanish sovereignty, according to Emad in a statement.

Detect threats in advance

The permanent surveillance and dissuasion operations group "is an effective tool for maintaining surveillance of sovereign area, which makes it possible to detect threats in advance and facilitate an immediate and viable response to a potential crisis," said Emad.

The Sentinel also supports other state agencies in the fight against illegal immigration, drug trafficking and other criminal activities and can provide aid, rescue and assistance at sea in the event that it is required. The patrol boat is commanded by Lieutenant Commander Alejandro Álvarez Brasa.

Every day, there are some 3,000 members of the Armed Forces in Spain involved in permanent operations on land, in the air and at sea, under the control of the Operations Command.