Spanish nationals travelling to UK now need to have prior authorisation

All European Union (EU) citizens travelling to the United Kingdom are, as of Thursday 3 April 2025, required by law to have an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before they travel. This documentation is required for visits to the UK for short stays, i.e. less than six months, for tourism, business or family visits. It will also be required for those who are travelling via the UK to another destination but need to pass through border control.

Only EU citizens who already have a visa to travel to the UK, who have permission to live, work or study in the UK, including pre-settled or settled status under the EU settlement agreement, or indefinite leave to remain, are exempt from needing an ETA. British or Irish citizens, those with dual nationality or a valid British or Irish passport, or a valid passport containing a certificate of entitlement, travel on a British Overseas Territories passport and live in Ireland do not need an ETA.

The ETA must be obtained at least three days before arrival in the United Kingdom. The UK government recommends that EU citizens travelling to the UK apply for it before purchasing tickets to travel and explains that it is valid for two years or until the passport it is associated with expires if it is less than two years.

The permit costs 10 pounds sterling, although the UK government has announced an increase this year to 16 pounds, at a date yet to be determined. There will be no refund if the application is turned down. The only way to apply for it is online via the UK government website.

The process requires the passport being used for travelling, an email address, a payment method such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Apple Pay or Google Pay, as well as a photo of the passport and another of the applicant's face. Travel details are not required.

Responses normally come within three working days, although most people get a response in less time. The government highlights that "it is not possible to obtain a faster decision by submitting the application through another website". It also explains that each person must submit their application separately when travelling in a group.

The travel permit will be sent by email and will be linked to the passport with which the application is made. Once obtained, there is no limit to the number of visits made to the UK during the period that the ETA is valid.