The best burger in the world can be found in Spain, according to prestigious guide

Sara Bonillo Valencia Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain is home to the best burger in the world, the first time in history the country has been crowned with the title.

Hundred Burgers, from the Valencia region, was rated by The World's Best Burgers, known as the Michelin guide to burgers, as the best in the world in its new 2024 rankings.

Not only is it the first time in history Spain has won this award, but it is also the first time the award has gone to a non-US company. The previous list was headed by the well-known Pizza Loves Emily from New York until last year. The jury considered more than 800 eateries in more than 60 countries to choose the best.

Hundred Burgers, founded in 2020 by Alex González-Urbón and Ezequiel Maldjian, has four restaurants in Valencia and three in Madrid and was praised by The World's Best Burgers jury for "its artisan approach and its constant growth in search of perfection".

The Valencian company is characterised by making all the ingredients for its burgers in-house and daily, baking the demi-brioche bread every morning and chopping the dry-aged Galician blonde cow meat for its hamburgers every day. "We are the best burger in the world. Thanks for everything and to everyone. Thanks to our families and friends for suffering with us every step of the way," wrote the creators of the best burger in the world on their social media.

The creators of this burger chain travelled around the world tasting the best burgers. "It all started as a game," they said on their website. They travelled to 22 destinations, including London, Paris, Los Angeles, Dubai, Buenos Aires and tasted more than 300 burgers in three years.

From the company's extensive menu, the one chosen is called 'singular', which is made up of dry-aged beef, cheddar cheese, "mum's" barbecue sauce, bacon, caramelised onion and camembert cream. It is available for 11.50 euros at its restaurants in Valencia and Madrid.

Rounding out the podium positions alongside Hundred Burgers are two American burger joints that are a must-visit for any burger lover who travels to the United States. The bronze went to Au Cheval, from Chicago, and the silver went to the previous number one in the ranking, Pizza Loves Emily, from New York.

In the list of the 25 best hamburger restaurants in the world, two more Spanish restaurants sneak into the list; the Madrid-based Briochef in 17th place and the Valencia-based Soul Coffee, which has risen to 10th place in the ranking, meaning that only the United States has more burger joints among the ten best on the planet than Spain.

Spanish gastronomy, accustomed to leading the lists of the best haute cuisine restaurants in the world for decades and with the Bodega El Capricho chosen as the second best steakhouse on the planet, once again shows its strength and competitiveness at an international level with this award.