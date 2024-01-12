Spanish government saves votes at 11th hour with support of Catalan nationalist party In its first test the fragile coalition led by Socialist Pedro Sánchez needed to get three decrees approved by MPs

SUR Madrid Friday, 12 January 2024, 13:43

The new, minority Spanish government faced the first major test of its fragile coalition of support in parliament on Wednesday when trying to get three royal decrees, passed by ministers before Christmas, approved by MPs.

With MPs sitting in the Senate upper house chamber while their Congreso building is part refurbished, ministers had been expecting up to the last minute to lose the votes as the Catalan nationalists Junts were refusing support.

Two of the laws - on extending anti-crisis measures and a package of administrative reforms - passed after extra concessions for Catalonia were promised to Junts. But Podemos refused to support its old ally Sumar on the third law on employment.