Spanish giant Zara joins other fashion brands cashing in on the Barbie craze Shoppers are snapping up hoop earrings, perfume, jumpsuits and dresses as many retailers seek to cash in on the movie's recent release

Spanish fashion giant Zara is joining the worldwide Barbie craze and has launched a new range of clothes and accessories, styled on the plastic doll.

The label has revealed its new Barbie-themed collection which includes dresses, pyjamas, jumpsuits, T-shirts and also bags and earrings. Stock is already running low, and the pink dress is already sold out.

Other brands that have also cashed in on the Barbie craze are Primark, which has also released an extensive collection; Lefties and Pull & Bear, which have launched a T-shirt line, and the list goes on.

Aldo and Kipling have put bags on sale, NYX has launched its makeup line NYX Professional Makeup x Barbie The Movie, OPI has some nail polishes in pastel shades and Superga has adapted its popular sneakers.