Owner faces 18-month prison sentence after Spanish hunting dog starves to death

The greyhound's corpse was found several weeks ago at an illegal landfill for household goods in Alovera (Guadalajara), after its head became stuck between some furniture and it was too weak to free itself

The Seprona nature and environment protection branch of Spain's Guardia Civil has reported the owner of a Spanish 'galgo' greyhound hunting dog, for allegedly letting it die of hunger and thirst. The animal's corpse was found several weeks ago at an illegal landfill for household goods in Alovera (Guadalajara).

Police officers began an investigation to clarify the cause of the dog's death and discovered that the greyhound, named Ketama, was extremely thin. It is believed that the animal had wandered without adequate food until its death when its head became trapped between several sofas and it did not have the strength to free itself.

Seprona managed to identify the person legally responsible for the care and custody of the animal, a Spanish man, who had neglected his obligations, resulting in the dog's death. In addition, it is claimed that he had used the identity of another dog when registering the greyhound and in the different change of ownership procedures.

The owner has been charged with the crime of animal abuse, and could face a prison term of 18 months if found guilty. In addition he could face disqualification from any profession that is related to animals and for possession of them.