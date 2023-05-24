Spanish energy giant redesigns its brand identity to reflect sustainability Iberdrola keeps the three leaves but combines them to create a 'lighter' logo which guarantees faster download speed and, consequently, energy, cost and time savings

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola presented, on Wednesday, an evolution of its brand identity designed to reflect the reality of a sustainable and innovative company, a world leader in renewable energy, which evolves with the needs of society.

The evolution is based on its highly recognisable logo, which will act as a link between all the countries in which the company operates and which will be implemented in a first digital phase to be gradually adapted to physical formats.

The evolution of the identity responds to the need to adapt to an increasingly digital world. Although it aims to maintain the origin, essence and values of the brand – with a logo that is highly recognised among customers and the general public in Spain – the desire is to create a simpler one for all formats.

The evolution of the identity is designed to create a more sustainable, digital, approachable and modern brand. The commitment to sustainability is one of Iberdrola's hallmarks and has been part of its origin since it was created more than 170 years ago, anticipating the energy needs of society and transforming itself to find solutions that preserve the environment for future generations.

The change in its identity reinforces Iberdrola's ambition to continue to position itself as a brand that remains a pioneer in its unwavering commitment to the decarbonisation of society and the well-being of all people.

It also evidences the company's commitment to sustainability and represents more faithfully what Iberdrola is: a key player in the electrification of the economy that seeks to inspire society in the need to care for and give back to the planet what it has given us. Iberdrola is always moving forward and pursuing increasingly ambitious goals such as achieving zero emissions by 2030, supporting one of the most important UN sustainable development goals.

The new version of the logo evolves its previous version to make it easier to apply, generating greater contrast and better visualisation in digital media, resulting in a simpler, more usable and accessible visual language.

More modern, in lower case, the logo improves legibility and brings the brand closer. In addition, due to its simplicity, the new logo is 50 per cent lighter, which guarantees lower energy consumption, faster download speed and, consequently, energy, cost and time savings.