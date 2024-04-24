Spanish soldier dies after live mortar shell explodes during Nato training exercise in Poland

Ramona Asla Madrid Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 15:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

A Spanish corporal died after a mortar shell exploded during a Nato live fire training exercise in Poland on Monday 21 April.

The army confirmed another soldier was also injured in the incident and he required hospital treatment for an injury to his eardrum.

The soldier who died was 43 years old, of Ecuadorian origin and leaves behind two daughters, and third on the way. His body will be repatriated to Spain in the next few days.

The ministry of defence and Spanish embassy in Warsaw are carrying out the appropriate diplomatic procedures. The defence department will also lead an investigation to determine whether the detonation was caused by a material failure or incorrect handling of the projectile.

The victim had joined the army as a soldier in 2004. After having served in the Legion, his current posting was to the 54th Regulars Group in Ceuta. He held the Bronze Cross for long service and the Commemorative Medal for Operation Balmis, in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was also awarded the Cross of Military Merit with yellow badge "in view of the merits and circumstances that concur", according to a note in the Official Army Bulletin. The dead soldier was participating in tactical manoeuvre exercises with live ammunition at the Polish army base Bemowo Piskie when the incident occurred.