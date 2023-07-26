Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spanish agency for medicines and health products warns of risks of black henna tattoos
Spanish agency for medicines and health products warns of risks of black henna tattoos

AEMPS points out that it is one of the activities that proliferates at fairs, beaches and street markets during summer - but has warned of the dangers associated

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 12:14

With the arrival of summer, it is one of the activities that proliferates at fairs, beaches and street markets in Spain. These are henna tattoos, which, unlike permanent tattoos, only last a few days, but which should be treated with caution. In fact, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has warned that black henna tattoos can be very dangerous to health.

Black in colour and shiny in appearance, they contain natural henna, but also dyes such as p-phenylenediamine or PPD, which is prohibited for direct use on the skin and can cause serious effects on the skin such as itching, redness, scarring and other effects.

Natural henna is extracted from a plant, Lawsonia inermis, which interacts with the keratin in skin and reacts by giving it a reddish colour, and tattoos made with it last only three or four days, with no consequences for our bodies. Recently, however, black henna tattoos have become more popular, lasting up to a week, but they can pose significant health risks.

According to AEMPS, in the short term they can cause spots, blisters, itching, permanent discolouration of the area where it has been applied, scarring, contact dermatitis and even hospitalisation in the most serious cases. In the long term, these effects are compounded by permanent sensitisation to this substance (present for example in some hair dyes) which can lead to severe allergic reactions.

For all these reasons, AEMPS recommends avoiding temporary black henna tattoos or those offering a prolonged duration, to be cautious with tattoos that are offered at fairs, on the beaches or markets and to go to the nearest medical centre if you have had a black henna tattoo and have any symptoms.

