Spanish actress Itziar Castro, who fought against fatphobia, dies aged 46
Celebrity

Spanish actress Itziar Castro, who fought against fatphobia, dies aged 46

The Catalan actress, also a champion of the LGBT community, died in a Lloret de Mar pool where she was rehearsing for a synchronised swimming show

Fernando Morales

Fernando Morales

Friday, 8 December 2023, 14:34

Suddenly and at the age of just 46, the Spanish actress Itziar Castro died on Thursday night in a swimming pool in Lloret de Mar, where she was rehearsing for a synchronised swimming show. The family issued a brief statement this Friday (8 December) confirming the news and asking for respect and privacy during this time, although they do expect that there will be several tributes in the coming days for a person known not only for her career in the television and film world but also for her struggle fighting various social causes.

The news of the death of an actress known for her roles in Vis a Vis, Paquita Salas and Campeones, first emerged in a message that film director Frankie De Leonardis posted on his X social media account. "Itziar was not only a talented actress and artist, but a tireless fighter for her ideals and beliefs. She faced every challenge with a determination and courage that inspired many," he wrote.

Castro, who won the award for 'best new actress' from the Unión de Actores y Actrices with Pieles and was nominated for a Goya with Pieles, not only dedicated her life to acting but also became an icon of diversity in Spain. She fought against fatphobia and in defence of the LGTB community.

Her most recent project was the short film entitled La Cita, directed by herself, which premiered on 13 October at the Pávez Awards. "It's a gift I'm giving to the teenage Itziar who saw that no fat actress was starring in any romantic comedy, and a bit of a gift to all the people who at some point have felt they had no place in the world", she told ABC in an interview in September.

