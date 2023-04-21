Spain's water reserves sit at 50.7%, some 17 points lower than the ten-year average The reservoirs with the lowest levels are in the south of Spain and Catalonia

José Antonio Guerrero Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain’s water reserves currently sit at 50.7%, at least 17% less than the average of the past ten years, new data shows.

The country’s reservoirs, which currently hold 28,400 cubic hectometres, lost 282 cubic hectometres (0.5%) in the past week, according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco). Compared to the average of the past ten years, the reservoirs are 17 points lower, and compared to the same time last year, they were two points higher.

The lack of rainfall and drought experienced in all of mainland Spain, with the exception of some northern regions, are taking a toll on water reserves and the agricultural sector.

Farmers, who met on Wednesday, 19 April, to address the crisis with the government ministries and regional ministries, warned that the heat and lack of rainfall were already "suffocating" 60% of the Spanish countryside, and called for urgent measures.

Related story April on track to be driest on record, although light rain is forecast this weekend

April on track to be driest on record, although light rain is forecast this weekend

Reservoirs in the south of Spain have the lowest levels, along with those in Catalonia. The reservoirs in the Guadalquivir basin were at 25.2% on Wednesday, the lowest in the country, and those in Catalonia stood at 26.1%.

Other reservoirs in a dire situation are the Guadalete-Barbate basin (28.4%), the Guadiana (34%), Segura (35%) and the Andalusian Mediterranean basin (36.7%).

All the other reservoirs were above 50% with levels reaching 83% in eastern Cantabria and 81% in the Basque Country.