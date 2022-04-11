Spain's third high-speed train operator on track for November launch Iryo will initially compete with Renfe and Ouigo on the Madrid-Barcelona route before, later, reaching Andalucía

A fleet of new, bright red Iryo trains will begin to carry passengers on Spain’s high-speed railway tracks from November, competing directly with the two companies in the market up to now: the State operator Renfe and the French firm Ouigo. The new operator will initially launch its services on the Madrid - Zaragoza - Barcelona route.

Iryo's entry into the high-speed market will be progressive, starting on the lucrative route between the capital and Barcelona before rolling out services on other rail corridors. This was confirmed by the president of Ilsa, the company that will operate under the Iryo trademark, Carlos Bertomeu, during his participation in the 'Wake Up! Spain' event, where he said the only thing still to be confirmed is the exact day on which the service will start.

Andalucía

Once the corridor between Madrid and Barcelona is operating, the company will expand to the Madrid - Valencia route, followed by Madrid - Alicante and finally Madrid - Seville, with its stops and connections to Malaga and Cordoba.

“It will not take long, we will start in November with complete but increasing offers. God willing and if they let us, there will be many red trains on the tracks”, he said referring to the visual identity of the brand, in which the colour red is dominant, and also feature heavily in the livery of its trains.

Iryo, which will be the third network operator and the second in terms of services, has already added 65 train drivers to its workforce, who will drive the 20 ETR 1000 units that make up its fleet.

The trains are already carrying out the mandatory safety tests on different sections of the Adif network. Specifically, these are on the Madrid - Seville and the Madrid - Barcelona routes and have already received positive results in ETCS (European railway control system) on the Figueres-Perpignan line.