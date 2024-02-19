Spain's Partido Popular party wins overwhelming majority in Galicia elections

SUR in English Monday, 19 February 2024, 12:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Partido Popular (PP) has won Sunday's regional elections in the northwestern region of Galicia.

The conservative party won its fifth absolute majority in Galicia, which it has held since 2009, after clinching 40 of the 75 regional seats in the 18 February elections.

"Galicia has sent a message to Spain: here we do not want blackmail," party leader Alfonso Rueda said following his victory. "We do not want privileges of any kind, nor to be more than others, nor less than anyone else," he added, before pointing out: "We want equality, understanding, responsibility and we want dignity.""The people of Galicia have made the right decision for Galicia and Spain".

Left-wing nationalist party Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) won 25 seats, six more than the previous elections, while the Galician socialist party (PSOE) won nine seats and Democracia Ourensana, running for the first time at regional level, clinched one seat.

The results leave the left-wing Podemos party out of the Galician parliament, as well as the left's Sumar coalition. The far-right Vox party also failed to win a seat in the elections.