Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Núñez Feijóo and Rueda at a rally in Pontevedra province last Friday. EFE
Spain&#039;s Partido Popular party holds its breath for majority in Galicia vote
Politics

Spain's Partido Popular party holds its breath for majority in Galicia vote

The northwestern region of the country votes on Sunday for its new regional parliament

Neil Hesketh

Malaga

Friday, 16 February 2024, 13:28

Compartir

The northwestern region of Galicia votes on Sunday for its new regional parliament. Currently the region is led by the conservative Partido Popular (PP) under Alfonso Rueda. Prior to Rueda, Galicia was headed by the now national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, until 2022. The PP has run Galicia for all but four years since 1990.

Opinion polls show the PP on course to be the largest single party again with the doubt remaining of whether they will secure enough regional MPs to repeat their majority.

Opinion polls are also showing a fall in seats for the Socialist PSOE and a big rise for the nationalist BNG party under Ana Pontón.

Campaigning in the election has partly focused on national issues including the current agricultural industry protests and the central government coalition's plans to grant an amnesty to those involved in the illegal Catalan independence process of 2017.

The PP's Núñez Feijóo was under pressure last weekend over the suggestion he too considered an amnesty for Catalan rebels "for 24 hours", a comment which some in his party fear could influence the vote of its traditional supporters in Galicia.

Meanwhile the BNG Galician nationalists were in the headlines later this week over their decision to join the Basque and Catalan left-wing separatist parties, Bildu and ERC, on a joint ticket at June's elections to the European parliament again.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair adds more flight routes to Malaga linking the Costa del Sol to 89 airports this peak season
  2. 2 SUR in English real estate roundtable - a Secure Investment and Enviable Lifestyle
  3. 3 First two stages of Vuelta a Andalucía cycle race called off due to farmers' protests
  4. 4 Stepson of Marbella mayor faces 22 years in prison for alleged drug trafficking between Spain and northern Europe
  5. 5 In pictures: Wild horses, mares and foals pay special visit to Sierra Nevada ski resort after recent storms
  6. 6 Viral video: Is this the most difficult supermarket to get into in Spain?
  7. 7 Almost half of all new residents who moved to Andalucía last year chose Malaga
  8. 8 More than 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer in Spain overcome the disease
  9. 9 These are that recipients that will be honoured at the prestigious M for Malaga provincial awards
  10. 10 'You have a fine pending payment': The SMS text message traffic authorities in Spain are urging you to ignore

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad