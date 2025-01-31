Spain's most beautiful abandoned village is in Extremadura

María Albert Friday, 31 January 2025, 19:08 Compartir

Covering an area of more than 500,000 km², Spain offers all kinds of holiday destinations to the millions of tourists who visit the country every year. Some look for the traditional sun and beach offer, while others come in search of the relaxation offered by its countryside and mountains. Beyond the well-trodden spots, Spain also hides some secrets that only the most curious discover.

The many abandoned villages of Spain are one of the mysteries that have attracted many tourists in recent years. Can you imagine walking through the streets of a place where no one has lived for over 60 years? This is a reality in many Spanish villages which, after the construction of reservoirs during the Franco era, saw their inhabitants leave in search of a new life, leaving their homes at the mercy of the waters.

However, while many of these were submerged in the 1950s and 1960s , some were never flooded even after the residents left. This is what happened in what is considered to be the most beautiful abandoned village in Spain, but what is it, where is it and how do you get there?

Extremadura has the most beautiful abandoned village in Spain: what is it and what to see?

One of the most beautiful abandoned villages in Spain is Granadilla in the province of Cáceres in Extramadura. It has a beautiful architectural heritage and a rich history. Its inhabitants left the area more than 70 years ago after the construction of the nearby Gabriel y Galán reservoir.

Nowadays, the village is popular with tourists who come to enjoy the 15th century castle built on the foundations of a former Arab citadel. It consists of a central and four semicircular towers, we well as as dungeons and a moat.

Granadilla's other great attraction is its impressive city wall, in fact it is one of the best preserved in the country along with those of Lugo and Ávila and it surrounds the whole village. Built during Islamic period in the ninth century it was used as defensive bastion more than 500 years ago.

Zoom Granadilla, one of the most beautiful abandoned villages in Spain, is located in Extremadura. J.F.A.

Visitors should not miss the 16th century La Asunción church, which has become one of the most important buildings in the village. It is the only building in Granadilla that could not be expropriated due to the firm refusal of the Bishop of Coria. Despite the deterioration it suffered after the abandonment of the village, the church still has its main chapel and a three-sided apse .

The history of Granadilla: the origin of its name and why it is abandoned

Granadilla was founded in the ninth century when Muslims settled in the area as they considered it a strategic military and defensive bastion thanks to its location: it was on the border with the kingdoms of Castile, León and Portugal. At that time, the town was not known by its current name, but as Granada.

During the Reconquista, under the rule of King Ferdinand II of León, the Christians managed to defeat the Muslims who lived there, repopulating it and giving it the walls that characterise it. After the conquest of Granada in 1492 by the Catholic Monarchs, the name of the village was changed to Granadilla, although it was not officially used in town hall documents until the 19th century.

On 24 June 1955 Franco's government decreed the expropriation of Granadilla as a result of the construction of the Gabriel y Galán reservoir. Just five years later the village became state property after payment of the corresponding compensation and the inhabitants were informed that they could not claim any rights over it. Finally, in 1964, with the exponential growth of the reservoir and the flooding of the lands of the Vega Baja and part of the roads, the last inhabitants left the village because they had no means of subsistence and moved to Alagón del Río.

The situation changed at the end of the Franco era when, under the government of Adolfo Suárez, Granadilla was declared a historic-artistic site in 1980. It was then that the restoration of the village, whose monuments, including the castle and walls, were in poor condition due to the passage of time and rain, began. In 1984, the village was included in the interministerial programme for abandoned villages, which led to its restoration and it has become a focus of tourist interest in recent years.

Timetables and how to get to Granadilla, Spain's most beautiful abandoned village

Granadilla is located in the province of Cáceres, just 1 hour and 20 minutes from the city. According to their website, you can get there "on the Autovía de la Plata E-803, which links Cáceres with Salamanca" and, from there, "take exit 442 towards Zarza de Granadilla". Once in the village, take the turn-off to Granadilla, where there is a free car park.

According to the website, Granadilla can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday (it is closed on Mondays) and visiting hours vary depending on the time of year. From April to October the doors open from 10am to 1.30pm and from 4 until 8pm, while from November to March they open from 10am to 1.30pm and from 4 until 6pm.

The Visiting Granadilla website explains that pets are allowed but they must be kept on a lead. Areas under construction should be avoided and the safety fences put up by the town should not be crossed. Furthermore, the website explains that access to the houses in the village, which are for the exclusive use of the educational programme, is prohibited.