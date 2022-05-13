Spain’s Ministry of Health reports 321 Covid deaths in three days The national cumulative incidence rate among those over 60 years of age has risen 13 points, to 856, but hospital occupancy remains stable

The Ministry of Health in Spain reported 321 deaths with coronavirus in the last three days, the highest figure in the last month and the third highest since the "flu" stage of the pandemic began, at the end of March. The total death toll with a positive coronavirus test has now reached 105,444 according to data from the department headed by Carolina Darias.

The national cumulative incidence rate in those over 60 years of age (the only group in which it is currently measured) is 856.56, some 13 more than Tuesday.

Three regions (Murcia, Ceuta and La Rioja) are classed at high risk, with more than 1,500 infections per 100,000 population, and another seven (Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia and the Basque Country) exceed 1,000.

And yet, the constant increases in incidence rate continue without having an impact on hospital pressure. In Spain, 7,200 patients (7,291 on Tuesday) are hospitalised with the coronavirus, of which 366 (356) are in intensive care. Covid patients represent 5.80% of total number of ward beds (5.89% on Tuesday) and 4.07% in ICUs (3.96%).