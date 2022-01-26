Spain's Ministry of Health reports 382 coronavirus deaths in a day Currently there are 19,314 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals throughout the country and there are 2,204 in an intensive care unit (ICU)

The vaccination of people between 30 and 39 years of age with the third dose of the vaccine has begun in Madrid. / EP

The national Ministry of Health has registered, on Tuesday 25 January, 114,877 new cases of coronavirus in Spain, of which 61,669 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to the 27,248 registered on Monday. The total number of people infected with the virus has risen to 9,395,767 since the start of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence rate of infections in Spain in the last 14 days continues to decline, standing at 3,267.21 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 3,381.16 reported on Monday by the department led by Caroline Darias.

Another 382 Covid-19 deaths have been reported, the highest daily number during the sixth wave of the pandemic, making the official coronavirus death toll 92,376 in Spain.

There are currently 19,314 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals throughout the country and 2,204 are in an intensive care unit (ICU), although in the last 24 hours there have been 2,181 admissions and 2,569 patients discharged. The occupancy rate of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 15.47 per cent and in ICUs at 23.28 per cent.