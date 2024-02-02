Spain's 'excellent' national labour data and fall in jobless rate to 11.76%

Nuria Triguero Malaga Friday, 2 February 2024, 16:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

The government has been heralding the good news on unemployment in Spain with the publication of latest data last Friday.

Unemployment fell by 193,400 in 2023, which is a 6.4% drop on 2022, while employment grew by 783,000 jobs (+3.8%), closing the year above 21 million employed and below 3 million unemployed, according to data from the quarterly EPA labour force survey, seen as the most reliable indicator of real unemployment rates in Spain. The national rate of unemployment at the end of 2023 was therefore 11.76%

The minister of Finance, Trade and Enterprise, Carlos Cuerpo, described as "extraordinary" the EPA data, noting that 2023 had been an "excellent" year in terms of labour market performance.

Trade union CC OO national representative Mari Cruz Vicente said they were "good results" and showed that recent labour-market reforms were lowering the number of temporary workers and increasing permanent contracts.

In Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, the new employment momentum continues and 51,000 jobs were created in a year.

A record summer and an autumn with less job destruction than usual saw the province end 2023 with more than 720,000 people in employment.

Malaga was the fourth province in the country with the highest absolute growth in employment, behind Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia. But unemployment is still higher in Malaga than the national average, at a rate of 16.5%,

In the Andalucía region overall, unemployment fell by 40,500 in 2023 and 130,800 jobs were created. The region's unemployment rate of 17.6% is, however, 5.84 points higher than the national rate of 11.76%.