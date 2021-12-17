Spain's Correos postal service plans to deliver 5,377 new jobs It is the largest permanent job offer in the State-owned service’s history

Spain’s state-owned Correos postal service has announced plans to recruit 5,377 staff to join its permanent workforce. It is the largest recruitment of workers in the company’s history and there will be positions for delivery and customer service staff up for grabs in the huge job offer.

Correos has been incorporating more staff over recent years and the last recruitment campaign for 3,000 staff, with entrance exams held last September, is expected to award jobs to the successful applicants soon.

The national postal service is also currently immersed in another hiring process and 60,200 people have already registered interest in the temporary positions available throughout Spain, as of 1 February.

The company will soon publish the general guidelines for the hiring process for the latest 5,377 jobs, which will be made available to the general public in the first half of 2022. Subsequently, the offer of jobs at a provincial level will be announced and the entrance exams will, likely, be held in November 2022.

The public company has indicated that previous experience in the post office is beneficial as well as training, languages or digital skills, and the possession of a driving licence.

With the latest offer Correos said it was committed to stable employment and the professional development of its employees and talent is promoted in the face of new challenges and the demands of clients.