Spain’s coronavirus incidence rate drops below 2,000 On Monday the Ministry of Health notified 120,818 new infections and 335 more deaths since Friday

On Monday, 7 February, Spain’s Ministry of Health reported 120,818 new cases of Covid-19 and the national 14-day cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 1,997.79, compared to 2,299.44 on Friday. In Monday's report, 335 new coronavirus deaths were also added, compared to 259 last Monday.

The total number of infections in Spain has risen to 10,395,471 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. In the past two weeks, a total of 946,655 positives have been registered.

Up to 94,570 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 655 people with a confirmed positive test have died in the country.

Currently, there are 15,991 patients hospitalised who have tested positive for coronavirus throughout Spain (16,326 on Friday) and 1,838 in an Intensive Care Unit (1,880 on Friday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients stands at 12.83 per cent (13.08% on Friday) and in ICUs at 19.56 per cent (19.96% on Friday).

Between 28 January and 3 February, the autonomous regions have carried out 1,362,475 diagnostic tests, of which 556,156 have been PCR and 806,319 antigen tests.

The positivity rate stands at 31.69 per cent, up from 33.92 per cent on Friday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as 'controlled'.