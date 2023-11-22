Spain's competition authority shelves fake review complaint against Amazon, Booking.com and Tripadvisor

Colpisa Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) has decided to shelve the complaint filed by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) against Amazon, Booking.com and Tripadvisor for publishing fake reviews of sellers on their websites, which violates the rules of unfair competition.

In a statement the CNMC said it had not found evidence that the platforms have participated in or facilitated the publication of fake reviews. "They have the tools and invest in detecting fraudulent valuations, penalise those responsible and have even initiated legal actions and collaborate with ongoing investigations," a statement noted.

However, the OCU's complaint did provide some evidence that sellers and intermediaries contact users to publish a false valuation in exchange for money or by gifting them the product they are going to buy.

In such cases, the CNMC considers this practice may contravene the consumer protection regulations and, therefore, the competition body has sent the OCU's complaint to the consumer affairs department.