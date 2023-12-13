Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Salvador Salas
Spain&#039;s &#039;best friends&#039; programme offers free veterinary help to those in need and this is how to apply
Animal welfare

Spain's 'best friends' programme offers free veterinary help to those in need and this is how to apply

The Mejores Amigos scheme is aimed at homeless people with animals, those living in substandard accommodation or are extremely disadvantaged. It is also available to victims of domestic or gender violence, and elderly people who live with a pet

SUR

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 17:55

Compartir

Spain's Mejores Amigos 'Best Friends' programme was born in 2016 with the aim of acknowledging the powerful bond between people and their pets, and how furry friends are a vital support for those finding the going tough.

This year, the national ministry of social rights extended a subsidy that was established in the state budget in favour of the non-profit foundation FAADA, by providing free veterinary assistance to those who need it. But to access the aid a series of requirements must be met.

The scheme is aimed at people with animals who are homeless, or living in substandard housing, or who, even though they have a home, are extremely disadvantaged. It is also available to victims of domestic or gender violence, or elderly people, who live with an animal. Assistance ranges from vaccination, registration or neutering, to deworming, or justified euthanasia, for animals considered pets such as dogs, cats, and ferrets, among others.

Those interested must fill in a form indicating whether they are a social worker or a private individual and, once submitted, checks will be made to verify the submitted information.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Official Costa del Sol weather station registers hottest December day on record in Spain with almost 30C
  2. 2 Stunning photos and video capture strange sea mist that rolled onto the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Malaga port prepares to accept 'last resort' shipments of fresh water as drought continues in the province
  4. 4 Dramatic weather change on the Costa del Sol just one day after recording the highest temperature in the whole of Spain
  5. 5 Court acquits three Malaga residents who spent 17 months in jail for huge cocaine haul
  6. 6 Much-loved Malaga school teacher falls to his death in Spain's Sierra Nevada mountains
  7. 7 Man dies inside a car wash in Spain's Valencia region
  8. 8 Junta de Andalucía proposes desalination master plan to Spain's national government
  9. 9 Hub created to help promote Costa del Sol town at a global level
  10. 10 Passenger numbers continue to soar at Malaga Airport, with almost 21 million people on flights so far this year

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad