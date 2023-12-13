Spain's 'best friends' programme offers free veterinary help to those in need and this is how to apply

SUR Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 17:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Mejores Amigos 'Best Friends' programme was born in 2016 with the aim of acknowledging the powerful bond between people and their pets, and how furry friends are a vital support for those finding the going tough.

This year, the national ministry of social rights extended a subsidy that was established in the state budget in favour of the non-profit foundation FAADA, by providing free veterinary assistance to those who need it. But to access the aid a series of requirements must be met.

The scheme is aimed at people with animals who are homeless, or living in substandard housing, or who, even though they have a home, are extremely disadvantaged. It is also available to victims of domestic or gender violence, or elderly people, who live with an animal. Assistance ranges from vaccination, registration or neutering, to deworming, or justified euthanasia, for animals considered pets such as dogs, cats, and ferrets, among others.

Those interested must fill in a form indicating whether they are a social worker or a private individual and, once submitted, checks will be made to verify the submitted information.