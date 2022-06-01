Spain’s anti-crisis plan is to be extended for a further three months Prime minister Pedro Sánchez announced the measure at a meeting this morning. It was originally put into effect in March as a response to the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has announced during a meeting of the parliamentary socialist party this Wednesday morning that the government’s anti-crisis plan, which was put into effect in March as a response to the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, is to be extended for a further three months.

The announcement came a day after he said in Brussels, following a European Council meeting, that the Ministry of Finance and the government’s economic team are working on details before the current measures, which were put in force for three months, run out.

These measures include a 20 céntimo discount on each litre of fuel and a ban on companies who receive direct assistance laying off staff because of increased energy costs, among others.

Landlords will still be restricted when it comes to annual rent reviews, there is to be a 15 per cent increase in the mínimum living income and the discounts on electricity bills which benefit 1.9m low-income households will also continue.

During the meeting, Sánchez had an implicit message for the Partido Popular party, encouraging them to vote for this extension when it is put to Parliament: “Let’s see if we have more luck and those who say they love Spain show their love for the Spanish people by approving measures which are beneficial for them,” he said.