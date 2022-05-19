Boost for tourism as Spain set to drop Covid jab requirement for non-EU travellers ‘in a matter of days’ International passengers will soon be able to enter the country with only a negative coronavirus test, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has announced

Spain will stop requiring a Covid-19 vaccination certificate from tourists from outside the European Union "in a matter of days" and they will be able to enter the country with only a negative coronavirus test, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has announced this Thursday (19 May).

"It will only be a matter of days before we are going to eliminate a restriction that could be discouraging tourists from outside the European Union from visiting us. We are going to stop requiring a vaccination certificate from all travellers to allow them to enter with a negative coronavirus test," she said in an interview on Onda Cero.

Good news for tourism

Maroto highlighted that it is "good news" for the tourism sector and insisted that it will be introduced "in a matter of days", once the government finishes outlining the decree that will eliminate the vaccination certificate for non-EU tourists.

"It will be very welcome, they will be able to enter only by presenting a negative test," said the head of Industry, Tourism and Commerce, who reiterated that this year it will place Spain as one of the preferred destinations for international tourists.

Safe destination

“Always acting with caution, the world sees us as a safe destination, with more than 92% of the Spanish population vaccinated. Tourism is recovering at rates that would have been difficult to imagine in January, but today it is a reality, tourism is the lever for growth in the economy this year”, she said.