Spain on track for new record year more than 33 million tourists up to end of May: the amount they spend is up massively too
Tourism

Spain on track for new record year more than 33 million tourists up to end of May: the amount they spend is up massively too

The United Kingdom continues to be the main source market, with more than 6.3 million tourists in the first five months of the year, a 10.6% increase on the same period in 2023

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 16:58

Spain is heading for a new record tourist year with more than 33 million international tourists up to the end of May, which is 13.6% more than in the same period of 2023, according to data released today (Wednesday 3 July) by Spain's national statistics institute (INE). The data puts the expenditure of these tourists at more than 43.2 billion euros, some 21.8% more than in the first five months of 2023.

The United Kingdom continues to be the main source market, with more than 6.3 million tourists between January and May, a 10.6% increase. It is followed by France, with 4.42 million (+13.2%) and France, with 4.41 million (+14.7%). Of particular note is the growth of the Belgian market, with 20.3%, and Ireland, with an increase of almost 19%.

May data

In May alone, 9.3 million international tourists visited Spain, 11.5% more than in May 2023, spending 11.68 billion euros, which represents a growth of 19.7% compared to the same month last year.

Each visitor spent an average of 1,263 euros in May, some 7.3% more than last year, and daily expenditure reached 204 euros, up 8.6% year-on-year. The average length of stay was six days.

"Spain is an attractive destination for international tourists, as reflected in the figures for visitor arrivals in May. But what is most remarkable is the increase in average spending per visitor, which is growing above inflation and contributing to the modernisation, sustainability and quality of employment in the sector," stressed the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu.

The minister pointed out that the growth in visits to inland regions in May was higher than in the Mediterranean and the islands.

"The government will continue to work on the basis of sustainability, decentralisation and deseasonalisation to keep Spain at the top of the list of international tourist preferences," Hereu stressed.

