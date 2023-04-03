Spain welcomed more than 4 million international visitors in February who spent a whopping 5 billion euros The United Kingdom continues to be the main issuing country for travellers with 18.2% of the total

Spain was visited by more than four million international travellers in February, some 35.9% more than in the same month of 2022, according to the latest data from the country’s national institute of statistics (INE). The figures also show how these tourists spent 41.1% more than the same month of the previous year - reaching a whopping 5.3 billion euros.

The tourism sector recovered strongly in the first two months of the year when a total of 8.5 million visitors travelled to Spain, that is, 49.1% more than in the first two months of last year.

This increase in visitors also brings with it an increase in spending. The average daily spending in February by international tourists grew by 19.2% to 163 euros. On average, each tourist spent 1,233 euros, some 3.8% more than in February 2022. The average duration of international tourist trips is 7.6 days, which is 1.1 days fewer than in February 2022.

During the first two months of 2023, the total spending of international tourists increased by 54.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 10.55 billion euros. If this accumulated figure is compared with the data for 2019, before the pandemic, tourist spending is 12.9% higher.

For the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Héctor Gómez, "it is proving to be an exceptional start to the year for tourism, at the gates of Easter in which we expect occupancy and spending records to be broken."

UK in top spot

The United Kingdom continues to be the country that sends the most tourists to Spain with 18.2% of the total. In February, a total of 784,496 Britons arrived in Spain, representing an increase of 35.6% compared to February of the previous year.

France and Germany were the next countries in the number of visitors table. France contributed 636,530 (23.8% more in annual rate) and Germany 509,883 (30.9% more). Among the rest of the countries of residence, the annual growth of tourists from the United States (93.0%), Italy (44.0%) and Switzerland (42.8%) stand out.

In the first two months of 2023, a total of 8.5 million people arrived in Spain, 49.1% more than in 2022 but still 1.3% below the figure registered in the first two months of 2019, before the pandemic.

The main issuing countries in the first two months of 2023 were the United Kingdom (over 1.5 million tourists and an annual increase of 61.9%), France (with more than 1.1 million, and an increase of 30 .2%) and Germany (with 988,142 tourists, 47.2% more).

Favourite destinations

The Canary Islands once again was the favourite destination for international tourists, accounting for 28.5% of all visitors. They were followed by Catalonia (21.4%) and Andalucía (14.2%). More than 1.2 million tourists arrived in the Canary Islands, 27.1% more than in February 2022. The main countries of residence for tourists were from the United Kingdom (with 33.1% of the total) and Germany (17.1%).

The number of tourists visiting Catalonia increased by 49.3% and stood at 924,464. Some 22% came from France and 8.1% from the United Kingdom.

The third area that received the most tourists was Andalucía, with 611,588 tourists and an annual increase of 43.9%. The United Kingdom is the main country of origin (with 19.2% of the total), followed by the Nordic countries (11.3%).

In the other regions, the number of tourists increased by 60.3% in the Community of Madrid, 22.8% in the Valencian Community and 21.5% in the Balearic Islands.

Hotel accommodation increased 26.2% in February, while rental housing increased 80.2%. The number of tourists staying in the homes of relatives or friends increased by 45.1% and that of those staying in owned homes by 35.3%.

Spending on the rise

The countries that spent the most in Spain were the United Kingdom (with 15.8% of the total and an increase of 25.2%), Germany (11.7% of the total after spending increased by 26.7%) and the Nordic countries. (8.8% of the group with an increase of 34.4%).

The regions in which tourists spent the most were the Canary Islands (with 33.7% of the total), Catalonia (17.5%) and Comunidad de Madrid (13.6%). Tourist spending increased by 27.6% in the annual rate in the Canary Islands, by 59.3% in Catalonia and by 80.2% in the Community of Madrid.

Some 58.1% of the total expenditure in February was made by tourists staying overnight in hotel accommodation, with an annual increase of 40.8%. The spending of visitors who did not travel on a tourist package (representing 78.9% of the total) increased by 40.4% in the annual rate.