Outpouring of grief as Spain reacts to death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88. The Vatican published the news on its social media channels this morning, 21 April.

Pope Francis was the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. His humility, progressiveness and focus on compassion and inclusion made him an example of kindness. His death is mourned by the Catholic world, Spain included.

His last public appearance was on the day before his death, when he came out on the main balcony of St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, to impart the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

Spanish politicians, among others, have taken to social media to express their sorrow and gratitude in light of the event.

President of the Spanish government Pedro Sánchez said: "I grieve the passing of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable has left a deep legacy. Rest in peace."

The president of Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has expressed his sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, recalling that his "work has been courageous, committed, and inspiring." On his account on the social media platform X, Moreno stated that Pope Francis "rests in peace, embraced by the love and faith of millions of people around the world." "He was a close man," said Moreno, who met with Pope Francis twice at the Vatican (in March 2024 and February 2025). "I was surprised by his detailed knowledge of Andalucía and his admiration for our popular devotion," said the head of the Junta.

Madrid's mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida described Pope Francis as an "example of humility, commitment and closeness to those most in need". "With his faith and dedication to the service of God and humanity, he taught us the true path of love and hope," said the mayor.

President of Spain's conservative Partido Popular party Alberto Núñez Feijóo also joined the mourning, commemorating the Pope’s unwavering service to the Church, which he maintained in heart and mind "until the very end".

The church bells are echoing throughout the Vatican and Rome today. The Pope's funeral is due to take place in less than a week. The cause of death has not been announced yet.

Bergoglio (the Pope's birth name) was elected in the conclave convened following the resignation of Benedict XVI in 2013. In the next few hours, the cardinal dean, Giovanni Battista Re, will summon all the cardinals to Rome, although only those under 80 years of age, the so-called "electors", are obliged to travel to the Vatican to participate in the conclave and elect a new pontiff.

In the meantime, the current cardinal camerlengo - Kevin Farrell - will temporarily serve as head of the Holy See, but only for matters of ordinary administration.