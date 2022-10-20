Spain reacts to the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss after her 44 days in power The country is in delicate negotiations on a variety of topics with the UK government, including Gibraltar and expat issues

Spain has reacted to this Thursday's resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss after just 44 days in Downing Street.

The country is in key and complex negotiations with the British government over the future status of Gibraltar after Brexit as well as talks on issues affecting the residency of Britons in Spain, especially the right for newcomers - and those who missed out at the end of the Brexit process - to swap their British driving licences to Spanish ones without the headache of taking a test.

Patxi López, parliamentary leader of the ruling Socialist-PSOE party said, “The resignation of Liz Truss is confirmation of the failure of neoliberal recipes against the crisis. Only the social democratic way guarantees a fair exit for everyone.”

Meanwhile the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain echoed the sentiments of the UK’s Chamber in their statement on Twitter as a new Conservative leadership contest kicked off.

“The new [British] administration must immediately set out how they plan to deal with soaring energy bills, labour shortages, spiralling inflation and interest rates,” it said.