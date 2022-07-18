Ninetieth-minute goal sets up Spain to play host England in UEFA Women’s Euro Championship A narrow win over Denmark highlighted Spain's lack of firepower but was enough to see them into the next round at Brighton on Wednesday

A ninetieth minute goal from Spain against Denmark in Saturday's 1-0 Women's European Championship will see them play England on Wednesday in Brighton.

The last-gasp win over Denmark, came from a header by Marta Cardona, tasted of glory but once again highlighted the Spanish sides lack of goal-scoring firepower.

Host-side England have won three times in the group stage, scoring 14 goals and conceding none, so Spain will need a much improved version of themselves to succeed in Brighton.

After the setback against Germany and despite the fact that a draw was enough to see them through to the quarter-finals, Jorge Vilda chose an attacking game plan with Real Madrid youngster Athenea del Castillo, debuting.

Denmark, who only needed a win, played a much more conservative match, relying on the talents of Chelsea striker Harder, which almost paid off.