Spain to officially recognise the Palestinian state on 28 May

Cristina Cándido Madrid Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 09:50

Spain will officially recognise the Palestinian state on 28 May. The diplomatic gesture will be approved at next week's Cabinet meeting, prime minister Pedro Sánchez announced this Wednesday morning (22 May) in the lower house of parliament. With this decision, the Spanish government is following the diplomatic steps that other countries such as Ireland, Malta, Slovenia and Norway are also expected to take.

The recognition of states is an exclusive competence of the government and does not require a vote in Congress, but Sánchez promised to inform the political groups and take the debate to the parliamentary chamber. The leader of the government summarised that this decision is justified by three key reasons: "peace, justice and coherence".

"We do it for justice. For more than half a century we have allowed UN resolutions and NGO complaints to be ignored. It will not give the Palestinians back time or lives lost. But we hope it will give them hope and dignity, that it will serve to tell them that we are with you and that there is light at the end of the tunnel".

Sánchez also justified the decision on the grounds of coherence. "We defend the same position in Ukraine and in Palestine. It is the UN bill of rights and international law". "We are going to recognise Palestine because it is the right thing to do and because we are confident that doing so will help build a safer and more stable Mediterranean".

"It is necessary for the two parties to sit on an equal footing. That is why we will recognise Palestine so that ite will then have the same status and for the Palestinian National Authority to stand up to Hamas. "The Palestinian National Authority is our partner for peace," he added.

The PM pointed out that with this recognition, Spain will join the more than 140 countries that already recognise the Palestinian state in the world and the broad majority that has already voted in the United Nations to admit Palestine as a full member state. "Recognition is not the end, it is only the beginning", he said.

"The recognition is not against anyone, it is in favour of peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine," said Sánchez.