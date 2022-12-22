Spain's famous Christmas lottery El Gordo prize worth 4million euros is drawn An unemployed woman, by the name of Perla, was at the Royal Theatre in Madrid when the winning jackpot number was called. Clutching her ‘décimo’ she was watching the live draw with her children

Perla, a woman at the draw at Madrid's Royal Theatre is among those who have won a share of the jackpot. / Doménico Chiappe

Number 05490 in Spain's Christmas lottery 2022 is the winning number for the El Gordo first prize, worth 400,000 euros per ‘décimo’.

A woman, by the name of Perla, was at the Royal Theatre, in Madrid, when the winning number was called. She is unemployed and was watching the live draw with her children.

Ecstatic Perla said she can't remember where she bought the ticket and thanked God for her luck. She already plans to buy a flat in Madrid, where her two children are studying.

Vídeo. SUR

Have you been lucky this year?

Check your Christmas lottery ticket numbers here in our free online checker...