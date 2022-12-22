Spain's famous Christmas lottery El Gordo prize worth 4million euros is drawn

Number 05490 in Spain's Christmas lottery 2022 is the winning number for the El Gordo first prize, worth 400,000 euros per ‘décimo’.
A woman, by the name of Perla, was at the Royal Theatre, in Madrid, when the winning number was called. She is unemployed and was watching the live draw with her children.
Ecstatic Perla said she can't remember where she bought the ticket and thanked God for her luck. She already plans to buy a flat in Madrid, where her two children are studying.
Check your Christmas lottery ticket numbers here in our free online checker...