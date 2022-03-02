Spain announces U-turn on weapons for Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian invasion The Spanish government said on Tuesday it would not be sending offensive military material; but PM Pedro Sánchez now says it will - but no troops

Spain has just taken an important step to support Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion. Prime minister Pedro Sánchez has announced this Wednesday morning, 2 March, that the government will send “offensive military material” directly to the country, separately from the assistance sent by the European Union. This is in contrast to statements made yesterday, when the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, insisted that Spain was not prepared to send weapons.

Sánchez appeared before Congress at his own request this morning to rally support from other political parties for the move. “As I see that there are groups who are questioning the government’s commitment, I am announcing that Spain will deliver offensive military material to the Ukrainian resistance,” he said. He did, however, insist that neither Spain nor NATO will be sending troops to the area.