Spain among top beer exporters: sales have tripled in the last ten years

The beer sector has been growing for a decade in Spain. Approximately two billion cubic litres are produced in the world every year. Data published by Statista places Spain as one of the three largest beer producers in Europe, producing over 40 million cubic litres in 2023 - behind Germany (84.9 million) and ahead of Poland (35 million).

Spain ranks 10th in beer export in the international market, with Mexico, the Netherlands and Belgium topping the list. The export of Spanish beer, driven by Mahou and Damm, with Cuba as the main customer (21.8% of all sales), followed by Portugal (16.8%) and China (14.8%).

In 2024, Spain exported 303 million euros of beer. Beer became the 243rd most exported product (out of 1220) in Spain. Cuba (51.7 million euros), China (47.6), the UK (38.5), Andorra (19.9) and Equatorial Guinea (15.2) were the main destinations for Spanish beer.

It is not surprising that the Spanish brewing sector is one of the reference markets both inside and outside Europe. Its steady growth, despite slight falls in exports in recent years, together with the innovative capacity of Spanish breweries, that have been able to adapt to consumer trends, have led to this wide international recognition. Ámbar , Estrella Galicia or Damn have received several awards such as the 'World Beer Challenge'. Created in 1996 by the brewers association, this competition, known as "the Olympics of beer competitions", is considered the most prestigious in the world.

Similarly, current Spanish exports in the food, beverages and tobacco sector reach almost 6 billion euros, with a positive annual variation rate of 3.1%, while imports reached 4.6 billion euros, with a positive annual variation rate of 8.4%, according to Datacomex.

Over the last ten years, there has been a cumulative increase of 283% in Spanish beer exports, according to the latest information gathered by ICEX Spain. Despite the decline in the international marketing of Spanish breweries in 2023, the popularity of Spanish beer continues to reassert itself. The brewing sector maintains historical data.

The brewing sector: employment generation and tax contribution

That Spaniards are beer drinkers surprises no one. With or without alcohol, this drink is one of the most popular among the adult population. The habit takes people out to terraces and bars all over the country. An example of this was the reaction of a large part of the population to the blackout on 28 April, when far from closing, bars and restaurants were full, serving beer after beer.

Interestingly, the historical maximum of the volume of beer consumed by Spaniards was reached during a period of crisis: in 2020, the year of the pandemic, when more than one billion litres were consumed. There was a slight decline in the following three years, which coincided with the return to normality and the general increase in prices. The latest data collected by Statista show consumption of 754.4 million litres of alcoholic beer and 147.7 million litres of non-alcoholic beer in 2023, reflecting the moderate decline since Covid-19.

The beer sector contributes great value to the Spanish economy. For every employee in the sector, 1.5 jobs are generated in the Spanish labour market as a whole. In addition, brewing companies have the highest average expenditure on personnel. This sector generates more than 540,000 jobs in Spain, which represents 2.7% of employment and 1.3% of national GDP. Employability predominates in the hospitality sector, with 66% of the total.

Beer also generates around 5.1 billion euros in production value, according to data by the national institute of statistics (INE).

Mahou: the most valuable beer brand for the fourth year in a row

Mahou leads the sector for the fourth consecutive year, occupying the 19th position of the 30 most valuable brands for Spaniards, with 717 million dollars in brand value, according to the Kantar BrandZ 2025 ranking, which evaluates the performance of companies based on the value perceived by consumers and the analysis of financial data.

The marketing director of the Spanish business unit of Mahou San Miguel, Ignacio Cormenzana, expressed his pride at Mahou being the most valuable beer in Spain. The Madrid-based beer company, which represents one of the oldest brands in the national ecosystem since its foundation in 1890 on Calle Amaniel, revalidates its position as the most valuable Spanish beer since 2021. It is ahead of Cruzcampo, which is in 23rd place, while Estrella Galicia rises to 27th place and Estrella Damm reaches 29th. Furthermore, Mahou stands out as the favourite beer among the youngest .

For Cormenzana, the key to the success that has enabled them to position themselves as the "benchmark brand for Generation Z" lies in a strategy based on a 360-degree approach through five-star experiences and constantly evolving campaigns and products that connect with young people. A clear example of this commitment to innovation and quality is the opening of Plaza Mahou - the first brewery in a Spanish stadium, in Santiago Bernabéu.

Among the 'top 30' most valuable Spanish brands are also Zara, Movistar, BBVA, Santander, Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy, Caixabank, Mercadona, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Repsol, Stradivarius, Mango, La Liga, El Corte Inglés, Mapfre, Mahou, Banco Sabadell, Mutua Madrileña, Glovo, Cruzcampo, Bankinter, Iberia, Occident, Estrella Galicia, Seat, Estrella Damm and Meliá. All of them together have achieved the highest annual growth percentage in their history, increasing by 15% in just 12 months, which represents a record value of 116 billion dollars (around 110 billion euros ).