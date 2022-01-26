Some of the oldest cars on the road in Europe can be found in Spain The average age of a car in Spain is 13.1 years, while Lithuania and Romania have the oldest cars at 17 and 16.9 years respectively

The European Union closed the 2020 financial year with the average car on its roads being 11.8 years old. Lithuania and Romania have the oldest cars at 17 years and 16.9 years respectively. In Luxembourg most cars are aged 6.7 years. In Spain, the average age of car is 13.1 years, according to the 2022 edition 'Vehicles in use' by the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).

The oldest vans can also be found in Italy and Spain with an average of 13.8 years and 13.3 respectively. In France the average is 10 years.

In the EU, the average lorry is 13.9 years old. But in Greece, with the oldest fleet, that rises to 21.4 years. The newest lorries are again found in Luxembourg at 6.7 years and Austria at seven years old. In Spain, the figure is above the average, with the average lorry being on the road for 15.1 years.

In terms of buses, the EU average is 12.8 years. Greece also has the oldest buses in the bloc at 19 years. Only six countries - Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden -vhave a bus fleet that is less than 10 years old on average. Spain is slightly below the average with a fleet averaging 11.4 years.

In 2020 the number of passenger cars on European roads grew by 1.2 per cent compared to 2019, with 246.3 million cars in circulation. If Turkey, Russia and the United Kingdom are included the total figure rises to 348.66 million.

In Spain, passenger cars in circulation topped more than 25 million units in 2020, a slight increase of 0.6 per cent compared to 2019.