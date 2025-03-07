Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The border with France will see regional police patrolling. EFE (file image)
Socialists to grant immigration powers to Catalan government in Spain
Politics

Socialists to grant immigration powers to Catalan government in Spain

In the latest bending to independence parties, if approved, the region will oversee borders and issue TIE permits which are a national responsibility

SUR

Madrid

Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:25

The PSOE Socialist party and Catalan nationalist party Junts unveiled their deal this week to finally give the Catalan regional government police powers to control immigration locally.

Junts has been pushing for the concession for some time as part of its conditions for maintaining the minority Socialist-led coalition government in power nationally. The support of Junts' seven MPs is needed to win parliamentary votes in Madrid.

In addition to the previous granting of an amnesty to those involved in the Catalan independence referendum and other climb downs, the latest concession will allow the regional police force to be present at borders, for Catalonia to issue Spain's NIE numbers and TIE cards and for the regional authorities to decide which immigrants can stay in the region.

Although the Spanish constitution states that immigration issues are the responsibility of national government, the PSOE now argues that another article in the constitution allows it to "delegate" the powers, if not formally "transfer" them through a new law. Parliamentary approval will be needed therefore to get the concession approved. Parties on the right say they will vote against. The Partido Popular added it would take away these new regional powers "when it came into government".

In addition, Podemos, part of the ruling left-wing coalition, has also said its MPs will vote against unless Junts "proves it is not racist". Nationalist Junts is a right-of-centre party with different ideological views to it on immigration.

