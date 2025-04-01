Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the airfield. Google Maps
Skydiver dies when parachute fails to open after taking off from airfield in Spain
112 incident

Skydiver dies when parachute fails to open after taking off from airfield in Spain

The deceased, 52, was one of a group of five who jumped from the plane

Europa Press

Toledo

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:26

A parachutist lost his life this Tuesday morning (1 April) after jumping from a plane near La Villa de don Fadrique airfield in Toledo, Spain.

According to sources from the Servicio de Urgencias y Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha, the incident was reported at 9.12am.

A group of five skydivers jumped from a plane, but the parachute of one of them, aged 52, failed to open.

The Civil Guard and the Local Police were notified by 112 operators, as well as the Villacañas fire brigade and an ambulance.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction dives into the importance of the sea in prehistory
  2. 2 Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports
  3. 3 UK nationals in Spain %u2013 advice and information for established, new and future residents
  4. 4 Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat
  5. 5 Clive Golt steps down as Gibraltar government's director of communications
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher
  7. 7 Moroccan man to appear in court over series of bicycle thefts in Gibraltar
  8. 8 Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired
  9. 9 Torremolinos marks International Day of Trans Visibility with screening of award-winning documentary
  10. 10 Cártama to support child cancer research with awareness walk

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Skydiver dies when parachute fails to open after taking off from airfield in Spain