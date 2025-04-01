Skydiver dies when parachute fails to open after taking off from airfield in Spain

Sections
Highlight
Europa Press
Toledo
Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:26
A parachutist lost his life this Tuesday morning (1 April) after jumping from a plane near La Villa de don Fadrique airfield in Toledo, Spain.
According to sources from the Servicio de Urgencias y Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha, the incident was reported at 9.12am.
A group of five skydivers jumped from a plane, but the parachute of one of them, aged 52, failed to open.
The Civil Guard and the Local Police were notified by 112 operators, as well as the Villacañas fire brigade and an ambulance.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.