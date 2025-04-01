Skydiver dies when parachute fails to open after taking off from airfield in Spain

Europa Press Toledo Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 11:26 Compartir

A parachutist lost his life this Tuesday morning (1 April) after jumping from a plane near La Villa de don Fadrique airfield in Toledo, Spain.

According to sources from the Servicio de Urgencias y Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha, the incident was reported at 9.12am.

A group of five skydivers jumped from a plane, but the parachute of one of them, aged 52, failed to open.

The Civil Guard and the Local Police were notified by 112 operators, as well as the Villacañas fire brigade and an ambulance.