The matchmaking event in a small village in Spain where singles aged between 40 and 55 can look for love

The muybienmuybien.org association wants single people aged between 40 and 55 to find "real connections" in a unique setting in the province of León in Spain. The Maestrices mill in the small village of Seisón de la Vega will host the 'Jutanza de Solteros' (singles get together) project that three women from León, María Vázquez, María Vecino and Beatriz Alija, have set up.

It is an initiative that they believe is "super necessary" so that singles, divorced, separated "or anyone who is open to love" can discover "real connections in a rural environment" instead of relying on dating apps. Two sessions will be held; one on Saturday 29 March and the other on Saturday 5 April. Both will start at 12pm and end at midnight.

"We wanted to do it this way, in 12-hour sessions so that connections are really created. Our aim is that the people who participate can really get to know each other and we will be directing the sessions so that everyone interacts and has a good time," explains Beatriz Alija.

During this time, participants are expected to "connect authentically in a relaxed atmosphere to meet like-minded people", all accompanied by a home-cooked dinner, fun activities to "encourage interaction and laughter" and the possibility to stay at the mill. The price is 90 euros per person, all inclusive.

The website states that the experience is aimed at singles between the ages of 40 and 55 who are looking for "genuine connections" and aim to "connect with like-minded people and enjoy the process". Why this age group? As Beatriz explains, they want to establish small groups of similar ages so that the experience really works and authentic connections can be made. And they do it in a rural, relaxed environment with a relaxed atmosphere so that everyone feels comfortable and lets themselves go.

How did the idea come about? In recent sessions that Alija conducted in his alternative therapy centre about love, he realised that all the participants shared something in common: they missed meeting people in person, without screens, without ghosting and without false expectations. "This idea came from a desire for people to see each other, to feel each other, to look each other in the eye and to allow us to get to know each other in a calm and genuine way," he continues.

The meeting will take place in the mill which belongs to María Vecino, another of the creators of this idea. "The three of us are all lovers of rural life, ecology, nature and our land and we think it is the perfect place to create an environment that encourages connections," she says.

After announcing the event and awaiting registrations, the creators of this event say that people "seem very interested and are surprised when they see it". They are hoping to organise more events in the future, for other age groups or other groups, depending on the success of this one.

This event comes after the success of other similar sessions organised in León city on St Valentine's Day, where a venue organised a blind dates event for singles to find love. Details of this idea can be found on the association's website