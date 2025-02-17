Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of one of the police officers during the investigation. Guardia Civil
Shepherd arrested for stealing 264 sheep from his former employer
Crime

The Guardia Civil has managed to recover 30 animals and is looking for the rest of the flock

R. H.

Madrid

Monday, 17 February 2025, 10:49

Guardia Civil officers in Spain have arrested a suspect in the case of the theft of 264 sheep from a livestock farm in the region of Extremadura. The man, 41, who was a former employee of the farm, was detained on 5 February, as part of Operation Nalagar, which is still being investigated by the police force in Cáceres with the aim of locating and recovering the missing animals.

So far, the operation has discovered 30 of the stolen sheep.

The alleged perpetrator is also accused of stealing farm belongings valued by the owner of the Cáceres-based farm at 31,700 euros.

The operation was launched on 7 January, when the administrator of the farm reported the theft of animals and equipment from his farm to the Guardia Civil.

According to the complaint, he had noticed the disappearance of a large number of livestock (264 sheep) and equipment in the period between April and December 2024.

Roca team officers, who specialise in the monitoring of agricultural and livestock farms and the prevention of theft, carried out several investigations, in collaboration with the veterinary office of the Cáceres area. Thanks to the accumulation of clues and evidence gathered during the investigation process, the Guardia Civil managed to identify the alleged perpetrator - a former shepherd who stole the animals with the intention of selling them.

In addition, the officers located some of the livestock sold in two different farms.

Search for animals

The detainee and the 30 animals so far recovered in the operation have been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority in Cáceres.

The investigation continues, with the aim of discovering the rest of the sheep stolen from the farm.

