Several dead after Spanish fishing boat with a crew of 22 sinks in Canada So far, three sailors suffering from hypothermia have been rescued after contact with the Villa de Pitanxo was lost in "very rough seas" off Newfoundland

The fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo, from Marín in Spain’s Pontevedra region, sank this morning in the waters of Newfoundland (Canada) when it was fishing about 250 miles from the coast.

On the Grupo Nores-owned vessel there were 22 sailors, 12 Spaniards, eight Peruvians and two Ghanaians. The Canadian rescue services have confirmed the deaths of several crew members, according to the deputy delegate of the government in Pontevedra, Maica Larriba, at a press conference.

The tracking signal from the Villa de Pitanxo, a 50-metre-long fishing boat, was lost at around six in the morning. After the alarm was raised, rescue boats and helicopters were sent to the area, which spotted four open life rafts in the vicinity of where the fishing boat sank.

Two of the life rafts were empty and in the third the rescued crew members were found. They were in a state of hypothermic shock "because the temperature of the water was very low". The rescue teams are trying to approach the fourth life raft, although they have confirmed "that there are bodies."

The Spanish vessel was skippered by Juan Padín, from Aldán (Cangas), an experienced sailor who knows the area well. He has been fishing in Newfoundland waters for years.

Several other fishing Spanish and Portuguese fishing boats have also joined the effort to find and rescue survivors.